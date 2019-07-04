Police working to identify viral Blue Bell ice cream licker, camera man

LUFKIN, Texas — Authorities in Texas are working to identify a woman who licked the inside of an ice cream tub before putting it back on a grocery shelf.

Viral video of the woman shows her licking a half-gallon of Blue Bell “Tin Roof” ice cream in a Lufkin, Texas, Walmart store around 11 p.m. on June 28, according to police.

Now, detectives have released surveillance camera photos that show the woman leaving the store.

Once her identity is verified, police will issue a warrant for her arrest on a charge of second-degree felony tampering with a consumer product.

Detectives are also trying to identify the man behind the camera in the viral video. He is seen in the surveillance footage as well.

Lufkin Police and Fire say they will continue to work this case through the 4th of July holiday. They ask that anyone who can identify the male suspect to contact Crime Stoppers at 639tips.com.

Meanwhile, Blue Bell has pulled all half-gallons of “Tin Roof” from the Lufkin Walmart shelves.

31.299666 -94.731379