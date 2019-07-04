Dashcam shows alleged drunk driver crash head-on into Ohio deputy’s cruiser

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — It’s video that proves why drinking and driving don’t mix.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released dashcam video that shows an alleged drunk driver crashing head-on into a deputy’s cruiser.

According to a post on Facebook, the incident happened Tuesday.

The deputy spotted the driver crossing the center line and turned the sirens on to stop the driver just before he crashed head-on into the cruiser.

Nobody in either vehicle was hurt.

The driver was arrested for OVI and other charges, the sheriff’s office said.

“It is another example of why we cannot emphasize more clearly: If you drink, don’t drive…If you drive, don’t drink!” the post said.