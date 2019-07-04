Independence Day parade kicks off in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON — The nation’s capitol is celebrating Independence Day — with a Trump twist.

There’s the traditional July Fourth parade in the District of Columbia and the annual concert at the Capitol, plus fireworks over the National Mall. What’s new this year is that President Donald Trump is hosting an hourlong event in the early evening that he’s calling “Salute to America.”

Trump is set to speak at the Lincoln Memorial, and he’s ordered the Pentagon to stage military demonstrations including a flyover of jets, helicopters and other aircraft. He says it’ll be the “show of a lifetime.”

Trump’s activities at the Lincoln Memorial are free, but they’re not free of criticism. Some worry he will turn the program into a political event to boost his administration and his bid for reelection.

White House officials say Trump’s remarks will be patriotic.