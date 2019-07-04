Lindor, Ramirez help Indians sweep Royals with 8-4 clincher

Posted 7:29 pm, July 4, 2019, by , Updated at 07:30PM, July 4, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Francisco Lindor drove in three runs, Jose Ramirez homered twice and the Cleveland Indians rallied to beat the bumbling Kansas City Royals 8-4 on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.

Tyler Naquin and Jason Kipnis also drove in runs for the suddenly streaking Indians, who beat the Royals — losers of four straight and seven of eight — for the fifth time in six meetings.

Adam Cimber (4-2) tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief as the Indians’ bullpen bailed out Zach Plesac. Their ineffective starter allowed three runs and three hits in just 2 2/3 innings.

Kansas City only managed three more hits in a game delayed 2 1/2 hours at the start by rain.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.