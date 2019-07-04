‘If you drink, don’t drive!’ Video shows alleged drunk driver hit sheriff’s office cruiser head on

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is sharing video of an alleged drunk driver after he hit a cruiser head-on Tuesday.

According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, the video was from the dash camera of a patrol cruiser. It was captured at 12:20 a.m.

It shows a car approaching the officer, swerving over the yellow line and hitting the front of the cruiser.

The post says the driver was arrested on OVI and other traffic charges.

“It is another example of why we cannot emphasize more clearly: If you drink, don’t drive…If you drive, don’t drink,” the post states.