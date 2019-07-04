Holocaust survivor Eva Kor dies at age 85

Posted 12:13 pm, July 4, 2019, by , Updated at 12:14PM, July 4, 2019

Auschwitz survivor and plaintiff Eva Kor attends the trial of former Nazi death camp officer Oskar Groening on April 21, 2015 in Lueneburg, northern Germany. The 93-year-old man dubbed the “bookkeeper of Auschwitz” is being tried on “accessory to murder” charges in 300,000 cases of deported Hungarian Jews who were sent to the gas chambers, and faces up to 15 years jail. AFP PHOTO / POOL / JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE (Photo credit should read JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE/AFP/Getty Images)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Holocaust survivor Eva Kor, who championed forgiveness even for those who carried out the Holocaust atrocities, has died.

The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center she founded in Indiana released a statement saying Kor died Thursday morning in Krakow, Poland, during an annual museum trip. She was 85.

Kor is a Jewish native of Romania who was sent in 1944 to the Auschwitz concentration camp, where most of her family was killed. She and her twin sister survived, but were subjected to inhumane medical experiments.

Kor was a longtime resident of Terre Haute, Indiana. In 1985, she founded CANDLES, or Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiments Survivors.

Museum officials say the center will be closed until Tuesday in honor of Kor’s memory.

A public memorial service is planned.

