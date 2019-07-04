Heat, humidity, pop-up storms expected heading into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- More heat, humidity and pop-up storms expected. Watch out for some soakers! Rain coming down in buckets could bring some localized flooding.

We stay in this pattern through Saturday. There is a chance of scattered storms during this period of humid weather: mainly focused in the afternoon and early evening. The thunderstorms could be strong but we’re not expecting severe weather at this time.

The break from humidity comes in Sunday and we experience some great weather for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Dry for the All-Star Game!

Expect that as we get deeper into summer, as per usual, temperatures tend to gravitate toward at least the lower 80’s. We’re in the “Dog Days” of summer!