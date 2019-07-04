Going downtown? Here’s a list of roads and sidewalks that are closed ahead of July 4 fireworks, All-Star game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's not just a holiday; Cleveland is also day away from the kick-off to the MLB All-Star Game!

So those heading downtown tonight for fireworks or for other activities this weekend, there's a lot to know.

The city will be welcoming nearly 100,000 guests from out of town will be here for the All-Star Game festivities, but that traditional "Light Up the Lake" fireworks show will continue as normal.

Officials recommend public transportation like the RTA or Rideshare. If you do drive, there are police orders for no parking on some downtown streets.

One place residents can't park is the lot behind City Hall or on East Drive near Willard Park. Parking is not available on St. Clair or Lakeside between Ontario and East 6th.

Click below for lists of other city road closures, sidewalk closures and lane conversions: