Fugitive wanted for rape, kidnapping and child endangering captured by US Marshals

July 4, 2019

NAVARRE, Ohio — A man wanted for rape, kidnapping and child endangering has been captured by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

According to a press release from the US Marshals Service, 38-year-old Surfin Percy was found hiding at a home in the 6300 block of Pigeon Run Road in Navarre on July 4.

They said he attempted to run, but was quickly caught and taken into custody.

Officers found two handguns and police identification from a previous job that belonged to Percy.

He was set to stand trial in Cuyahoga County on June 10 and failed to show up, forfeiting his bond.

“Even on a holiday, members of our task force know the importance of getting someone like Surfin Percy off the streets.  Percy will now have to stand trial for the crimes he is accused of and his victim should rest better knowing he is in jail,” said U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott.

Investigators said an acquaintance of his is likely to face charges for providing help to him knowing he was a fugitive.

Navarre Police Department and Stark County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the capture.

 

 

