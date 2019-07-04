× Disney to live-stream Independence Day fireworks from Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. — Missing that Disney magic this Independence Day? Well, Walt Disney World is helping you experience the Magic Kingdom wonder without traveling to Florida.

Disney’s Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky fireworks display will be live-streamed for anyone to watch.

The live-stream will start at 9:10 p.m. ET Thursday night. It can be watched on the official Disney Parks Blog or in the video player below. During the live-stream, the company will share Disney vacation photos from users. To have your photo featured, share it on Twitter using the hashtag #DisneyParksLIVE. More on Walt Disney World, here.