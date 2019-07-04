Convicted sex offender accused of pretending to be police officer in Brook Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A convicted sex offender faces new charges, accusing him of assaulting a man while posing as a police officer.

43-year-oold Gregory Gruszka was arraigned on Tuesday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court and is out of jail on a $10,000 personal bond. Court records show he was involved in more than one brush with the law in the same day.

Victim George Zarycki used his cell phone to record part of his encounter with Gruszka of Garfield Heights.

He said on the morning of April 24, he turned onto Brookpark Road from West 150th Street in Brook Park, when a man in a pickup started yelling at him.

"When I made that right, there was someone behind me screaming and yelling to pull over," said Zarycki. "Started flashing a badge yelling at me 'pull over, pull over."

George, who was driving his work truck, said the man told him he was a police officer, although George wasn't certain that he was.

"But, I stopped and he gets out of the van or he gets out of his truck, comes up to my van and starts hitting on my window, thank God my door was locked," he said.

George said he pulled off and Gruszka followed him until he stopped near a populated industrial park. He then started recording.

"He had the billy club in one hand, hit me with another, snapped my phone, breaking my phone, yelling and screaming, some lady pulled up and thank God she pulled up," said Zarycki.

He was able to get the license number when Gruszka drove away.

Police later arrested and charged Gruszka with felony counts of impersonating a police officer, vandalism and a misdemeanor assault charge.

Court records show he was charged with menacing in Garfield Heights for a similar incident later that day.

"To me he looked like a police officer," said Zarycki.

Gruszka will appear in court later this month to face charges in both incidents. Lorain County court records show that in February of 2004, he was convicted of rape and abduction with a sexual motivation and served four years in prison.

In 2010, he was sentenced to three years for felony abduction with a sexual motivation.

He was also labeled a Tier II sex offender.