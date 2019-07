Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- On this Independence Day, FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Annin Flagmakers as one of Cleveland's Own.

Annin is America's largest manufacturer of flags, making many of them at its factory in Coshocton.

The 6th generation family-owned company has been in business since 1847 and made the flag that flew at Abraham Lincoln's inauguration.

