CLEVELAND — If you’re heading downtown for the fireworks, keep in mind that most of the Shoreway is closed.

Cleveland police made the announcement Friday night.

They said both the east and west sides of the highway between Clifton Boulevard and East 9th are shut down.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

According to OHGO.com, the decision was made due to the festivities downtown.

It’s unclear when it will reopen.