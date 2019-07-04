× Cedar Point properties to grow with acquisition of Sawmill Creek Resort

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The owners of Cedar Point have acquired a resort within minutes of the world–renowned amusement park.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company acquired Sawmill Creek Resort Wednesday, according to the company.

Sawmill Creek spans 235 acres, including 28 acres of Lake Erie waterfront with a marina, a half-mile beach and 50 acres of undeveloped land.

Guests at the resort have access to indoor and outdoor swimming pools, three restaurants, a conference center, a Tom Fazio-designed 18-hole golf course and club, and The Shops at Sawmill Creek.

Guests can choose from a variety of on and off-premise activities ranging from watersport rentals and fishing charters, to a sunset cruise on the legendary Sawmill Explorer.

“We are excited about the opportunity to add Sawmill Creek to our growing portfolio of resort properties serving Cedar Point, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark and the Cedar Point Sports Center, which is currently being expanded to include an indoor sports facility. Along with Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point’s Express Hotel, Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort and Lighthouse Point, Sawmill Creek’s 236-room resort lodge strengthens both Cedar Point’s and the Sandusky area’s appeal as a unique and adventurous vacation destination,” Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard Zimmermann said in a press release.

Over the next two years, the company plans to upgrade and modernize the resort’s rooms, facilities and infrastructure.

Cedar Fair did not disclose financial information regarding their purchase of Sawmill Creek.

