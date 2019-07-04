‘Biggest event of our careers’: Food trucks gearing up for MLB All-Star games in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Food truck owners are hoping you come hungry to MLB All-Star games in Cleveland.

Lena Brown, the award winning owner of 'Betty's Bomb Ass Burgers' said she spent the better part of the past three months preparing for what's anticipated to be the biggest crowd she has ever served.

"When we found out that we were part of it, we lost our minds," said Brown. "Everyone is so excited. This is the biggest event of our careers and the city of Cleveland -- we don't have events like this."

This is a full circle moment for Brown who said she attended the previous All-Star Game in Cleveland with her dad in the 90's. He has since passed away, but Brown said she knows he would be proud to see all she has accomplished.

"Baseball was a huge part of our relationship, so now 19 years later to have my business be there, it's really cool," said Brown while holding back tears.

In the six years she has been in business, Brown's all women food truck operation has won numerous awards and honors including serving food to men and women in uniform during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

However, Brown said this task will prove the most challenging.

"They would like us to be able to serve 2,500 people per day," Brown paused to laugh. "Yes, it's a lot!"

Brown spent Thursday prepping hundreds of burgers along with one of her secret sauce recipes.

The inspiration for her business came from her little girl. She said the theme of the truck came from the men and women who have served and continue to serve America, including her father.

"He was in the Korean War and so it's a military themed truck," said Brown. "All the burgers are named after fighter planes."

Brown said she will be in Play Ball Park each day of All-Star Week.

For more information on her food truck, CLICK HERE.