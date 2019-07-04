Aurora police searching for armed robbery suspect who fled in stolen car from Cleveland

Posted 5:03 pm, July 4, 2019, by , Updated at 05:17PM, July 4, 2019

AURORA, Ohio — Aurora police are currently searching  for a man wanted for stealing a car during an armed robbery in Cleveland.

According to the department, officers were involved in a chase with him and another person earlier today.

The suspects then ditched the car in Aurora near Mennonite and Page Road.

One of them was caught. The other is still on the run.

Police are surveying that area on foot and in the air using a helicopter.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.

 

 

