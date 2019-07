Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Storms will fade this morning and head south.

It will be hazy and humid, but a couple degrees cooler than yesterday's high of 91.

Additional spotty thunderstorms will develop later in the day Wednesday.

A large portion of the country will be enduring oppressive humidity! Heat will definitely be the hot topic of the holiday week. Stay cool, hydrate, and load on the sunscreen!

Here’s our latest 8-Day Forecast:

