‘We fell in love with each other’: 100, 102-year-olds get married at Ohio assisted living facility

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Two Ohio centenarians, who are also newlyweds, are proving that true love doesn't age.

John and Phyllis Cook had been dating for about a year before getting their marriage license last week, according to WNWO.

John, a World War II veteran, is 100 years old and Phyllis, a devout Christian originally from West Virginia, will turn 103 on August 8.

The two were both living in the Toledo-area Kingston Residence facility when they met and had each lost two spouses previously.

The newlyweds say they had a lot in common and enjoyed spending time together.

Their relationship reportedly blossomed over the last few months, prompting them to tie the knot.

"To tell you the truth, we fell in love with each other. I know you think that may be a little bit far-fetched for somebody our age, but we fell in love with each other," Phyllis told WNWO.

"Well, we were just compatible in a whole lot of ways, found ourselves enjoying each other's company," John added.

The Cooks ended up getting married at the assisted living facility last Thursday.

Now they're planning on staying busy and spending the remainder of their time together.