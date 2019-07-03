Man killed in Elyria police-involved shooting remembered; officers’ names released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio - One day after a deadly Elyria Police shooting, the Lorain County Sheriff's Office says the police department does not have any dash or body camera video.

The men involved were identified by the Lorain County Sheriff's Office as Damon Battles, 39 and Isaiah Robinson, 39, who succumbed to his injuries.

A woman who said she attended school with Robinson's children says she wants to know more about the "unfortunate circumstances" surrounding his death.

"He was a father. He was a friend," said Mersedes Gwinn. "He's somebody's son. He was very hard working. He cared."

The investigation is being handled by the Lorain County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say Elyria police was dispatched to a complaint of an apartment being shot at on Park Meadow Lane. According to police, a description of the involved vehicle matched one at a gas station in Carlisle Township.

Police say officers initiated a traffic stop and ordered the occupants inside the car to exit with their hands up. Cell phone video recorded by a witness shows a rear door open. A press release states officers observed a gun pointed at them and began shooting at the car.

"Torn because you see these type of shootings happening in other places," said Gwinn. "You never think it's going to be your city or your town or people that you may know."

Gwinn said a community gathering was planned for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the House of Healing a church in Elyria. She calls it an open discussion where people can safely raise concerns and questions.

"I wish it could have ended another way but at the end of the day he is somebody that is loved," said Gwinn.

No officers involved in the shooting were hurt. On Wednesday, Elyria police identified the officers involved as Pltm. Charles J. McArthur, who was hired in 2012; and Ptlm. Alan J. Kubas, who was hired in 2017. Both are currently on paid administrative leave, per departmental policy.

A lawyer for Robinson's family requested they not conduct media interviews.

