Texas teen pays tribute to fallen veteran by mowing American flag into yard

HASLET, Texas -- A Texas teen is honoring a fallen veteran with a patriotic landscaping display.

According to KXAS, 17-year-old Cameron James wanted to pay tribute to own of his friends who was killed while on duty for the Army last week.

To pay tribute to him James mowed the image of an American flag into his parents' front yard.

"Our mower has different settings, so I just changed the settings so the grass would be different lengths for the stripes," James told KXAS.

He said the display took about four hours to complete.

"It was a lot of work," he reportedly said. "But it was worth it."

He added that he also did it to show his patriotism for the upcoming Independence Day holiday.