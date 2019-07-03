× Sneak peek inside Play Ball Park for MLB All-Star Week

CLEVELAND– The latest MLB All-Star Game attraction opens on Friday, but members of the media will get a behind-the-scenes look ahead of time.

Play Ball Park is an interactive baseball festival inside Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland.

It features batting cages, pitching tunnels and an outdoor home run derby. Fans can check out the world’s largest baseball, a cleat customization station and a collection of MLB trophies. There will be plenty of photo ops and virtual reality, perfect for your social media accounts.

Play Ball Park will be open from Friday to Tuesday. Tickets are available online here. The T-Mobile All-Star Zipline costs extra.

