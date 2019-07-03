× Show Info: July 3, 2019

Festive pasta salad

David kicked off the show with a festive recipe for Red, White & Blue Pasta Salad. Click here for his recipe.

Southern Style BBQ

Sample the menu at a new barbecue restaurant. Uncle Bo’s Slow n’ Low is located in Elyria. www.unclebosbbq.com

Back to Basics

Luo McClung of Lusso Cosmetics shared tips for going back to the basic with your make up routine. Lou’s studio is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood. www.lussocosmetics.com

Safe Swimming

Dr. Gina Robinson from the Cleveland Clinic talked about staying safe around the water this summer. Some of the potential hazards she discussed are pool chemicals, sunburn, stomach bugs and swimmer’s ear. www.ccf.org

Revive Your Skin

So often we consider what we put ‘into’ our bodies, but what about what we put ‘on’ our bodies? Revival is a local company committed to an all-natural line of body care. Revival’s flagship store is on Madison Avenue in Lakewood. https://revivalbodycare.com/

Loving Lavender!

Maize Valley Winery is celebrating summer with a special daily event called Lavender & Lunch. It’s now through July 20th. Click here for today’s recipes featuring lavender. http://www.maizevalley.com

Baseball great’s new book

He is one of the most beloved Indians players of all-time. Now, Rocky Colavito’s story is being told in a brand new biography titled Rocky Colavito: Cleveland’s Iconic Slugger. He’s also planning a night at Playhouse Square. www.RockyColavitoBiography.com

The Return of Rocky Colavito

Friday, July 5th at 7:30 p.m.

KeyBank State Theatre / Playhouse Square

Tickets: $38.50 – $68.50

Playhousesquare.org