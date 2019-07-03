Sheriff: Two men in car Elyria officers opened fire on at gas station, 1 killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio - The Lorain County Sheriff has released new information on a shooting involving officers in Elyria.

This was at the Marathon Gas Station on East Ave. just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office, the Elyria Police Department was investigating a report of a shooting at an apartment on Park Meadow Lane.

The suspect vehicle description matched that of a dark Chevy Impala, according to a press release.

Officers stopped the vehicle at the Marathon Gas Station and ordered the people inside to get out of the car with their hands raised, the sheriff reports.

According to a press release, one of the men inside the car opened the rear door on the right side of the vehicle and pointed a gun at officers.

Police opened fire on the vehicle.

Two men who were inside the car were both shot.

Damon Battles, 39, is being treated at University Hospital in Elyria.

Isaiah Robinson, 39, died at Lorain Mercy Hospital.

According to the press release, the Elyria Police Department does not have dash cam video or body cam videos.

A check is being made of any possible dash cam video which may have been recorded by the Lorain County Sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene.

