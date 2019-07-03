Pro wrestler “The Miz” heads home to Parma to celebrate 4th of July, visit with fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- Parma native and professional wrestler "The Miz" visited his alma mater at Normandy High on Wednesday.

Parma Mayor Tim DeGetter dubbed the day "Mike The Miz Day" in honor of his hometown return.

“Mike is proud of his Parma roots, and we are glad he is returning to celebrate Independence Day with his family and friends,” DeGeeter said. “His staff has planned a fun event for residents and his WWE fans. I hope people join me, the superintendent, Parma City Council and elected officials in welcoming him home.”

The festivities including live music, food trucks and of course the chance to meet "The Miz" himself.

Admission was free, but visitors were asked to bring non-persihable food items to help jumpstart the city's annual Chrismas in July Food Drive, which helps feed school children during summer break who don't have access to free school lunches.