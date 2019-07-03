Ohio man dies while shooting off fireworks in front of children

Posted 6:01 am, July 3, 2019, by

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police say an Ohio man shooting off fireworks in his yard has died after a mortar exploded in his chest.

Witnesses told media outlets in Toledo that several children witnessed the accident Tuesday.

Authorities say 61-year-old Floyd Temple died at the scene.

They say he had been putting on a fireworks display for the neighborhood and that one of the mortars tipped over and hit him in the chest.

Toledo police say they had been called to the neighborhood about someone shooting off fireworks, but firefighters already were there and had pronounced Temple dead when they arrived.

It’s illegal to set off fireworks in Ohio.

Google Map for coordinates 41.652805 by -83.537867.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.