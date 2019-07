Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing and reunite them with loved ones.

Imani Snow is 17 years old and was last seen leaving her house on West 75th Street with her boyfriend on June 24 and never returned.

Snow is 5'4" and weighs about 145 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to please lease call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

