‘They owe use nothing’: Michigan church pays off medical debt for nearly 2,000 families

WYOMING, Mich. — Grand Rapids First in Michigan is paying off the medical debt of nearly 2,000 families.

According to WOOD, the church donated money to the non-profit RIP Medical Debt, who then paid off about $1.83 million dollars.

“It took a $15,000 donation to help eliminate $1.8 million worth of medical debt that will never be able to be paid by these folks,” said Pastor Sam Rijfkogel in an interview.

RIP Medical Debt buys medical debt for pennies on the dollar and clears the debtor of any obligation.

The TV outlet reports that in the next week, 1,899 families from four counties will get letters notifying them that their medical debt has been paid in full.

“They owe us nothing,” Rijfkogel said. “We just want to show them that there are people out there that love you, and more importantly, God loves you. We’re trying to show you that he does (love you) in this tangible way.”

