Mentor officer strikes vehicle while transporting prisoner, police say

MENTOR, Ohio — The Geauga County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a traffic accident involving a Mentor police officer.

Patrolman Wilson was driving with a prisoner he just picked up from the Geauga County Sheriff’s Department around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Mentor Police Department.

During the transport the prisoner reportedly complained of a medical issue, prompting the officer to head to the University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center.

Ptl. Wilson, who was driving on SR 44 with his cruiser lights and siren activated, struck a Mitsubishi Eclipse that was driving eastbound on US 322.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

Ptl. Wilson and the prisoner were both taken to the UH Geauga Medical Center where they were treated and released. The two occupants of the Mitsubishi refused medical attention.

This crash remains under investigation.