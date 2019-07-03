× Mansfield gets Chick-fil-A food truck to see if there’s enough business for a permanent location

MANSFIELD, Ohio – Chick-fil-A is going to park a food truck in Mansfield for the next few weeks.

According to a press release, the move is to see if Mansfield has enough business to permanently locate a store there.

The truck will be at various locations through the city, but times and locations for the duration of its stay haven’t been announced.

Its first stop will be at Mansfield Lahm Airport on July 6.