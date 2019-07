AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

According to the medical examiner, around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, a 32-year-old man was walking in traffic on State Route 8, near Perkins Street.

He was hit by a vehicle.

The victim died at Akron City Hospital.

He has not been identified.