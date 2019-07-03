Man in creepy mask robs Streetsboro gas station

STREETSBORO, Ohio – Streetsboro police have release surveillance pictures of an armed robbery that happened at a Circle K gas station Tuesday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., police say a man in a black and white face mask, armed with two guns demanded money.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say one of the guns had distinct markings with bold red, white and black camo print on the top half.

No one was hurt.

If you can help, call Streetsboro police at (330)626-4976.