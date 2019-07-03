Man in creepy mask robs Streetsboro gas station

Posted 11:08 am, July 3, 2019, by

STREETSBORO, Ohio – Streetsboro police have release surveillance pictures of an armed robbery that happened at a Circle K gas station Tuesday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., police say a man in a black and white face mask, armed with two guns demanded money.

Photo Gallery

He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say one of the guns had distinct markings with bold red, white and black camo print on the top half.

No one was hurt.

If you can help, call Streetsboro police at (330)626-4976.

Google Map for coordinates 41.261227 by -81.345446.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.