Lavender recipes from Maize Valley Winery

Maize Valley Winery’s Lavender Ice Cream

www.maizevalley.com

Ingredients

1 3/4 cup heavy cream

1 3/4 cup whole milk

6 egg yolks

3/4 cup sugar

1 tsp lavender

1 tsp vanilla extract

Combine the heavy cream, milk, eggs and sugar in a sauce pan, and heat til warm

Place your lavender in a tea bag, or into cheese cloth — you can add the lavender straight in, however you will have to strain it later if you do this

Let that steep for 20-25 min

Remove your lavender

Add your vanilla

Take your mixture off the stove

Cool til completely cold, and then place in your ice cream maker to churn

Eat!

Maize Valley Winery’s Lavender Rose Sangria

1 Bottle rose wine

1/2 cup white cranberry juice

1 bottle club soda

1 large lemon

1 cup of raspberries or strawberries

lavender simple syrup

Maize Valley Winery’s Lavender simple syrup

1 cup water

3 tablespoons lavender

2 cups sugar

Heat your water and sugar until it starts to simmer, then add in your lavender, in a cheese cloth or tea bag and allow to steep for 20 min. Remove your lavender and allow the mixture to cool