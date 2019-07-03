Lavender recipes from Maize Valley Winery
Maize Valley Winery’s Lavender Ice Cream
www.maizevalley.com
Ingredients
- 1 3/4 cup heavy cream
- 1 3/4 cup whole milk
- 6 egg yolks
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1 tsp lavender
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Combine the heavy cream, milk, eggs and sugar in a sauce pan, and heat til warm
Place your lavender in a tea bag, or into cheese cloth — you can add the lavender straight in, however you will have to strain it later if you do this
Let that steep for 20-25 min
Remove your lavender
Add your vanilla
Take your mixture off the stove
Cool til completely cold, and then place in your ice cream maker to churn
Eat!
Maize Valley Winery’s Lavender Rose Sangria
- 1 Bottle rose wine
- 1/2 cup white cranberry juice
- 1 bottle club soda
- 1 large lemon
- 1 cup of raspberries or strawberries
- lavender simple syrup
Maize Valley Winery’s Lavender simple syrup
- 1 cup water
- 3 tablespoons lavender
- 2 cups sugar
Heat your water and sugar until it starts to simmer, then add in your lavender, in a cheese cloth or tea bag and allow to steep for 20 min. Remove your lavender and allow the mixture to cool