“Lary Doby All-Star Playground’ gets some upgrades ahead of 2019 MLB All-Star games

CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, officials from the MLB and Cleveland Indians unveiled the new and improved “Larry Doby All-Star Playground.”

Larry Doby Jr., the son of the Baseball Hall of Famer was also in attendance along with US Senator Sherrod Brown.

The playground, which sits at 2561 East 59th Street, was originally constructed during the All-Star Legacy effort in Cleveland back in 1977. It now has updated equipment and refurbished flooring.

Members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cleveland and other youth groups will be able to play there any time they want.