Kent officer named ‘Employee of the Week’ after refusing Girl Scout cookie bribe

KENT, Ohio — A Kent police officer has been named Employee of the Week after refusing to accept Girl Scout cookies as a bribe.

According to the department, they received a handwritten note from someone visiting the city about parking enforcement. The note complimented Compliance Officer Ron Gardner.

Officer Gardner reportedly was writing a parking ticket for an expired meter when someone offered him Girl Scout cookies in exchange for not issuing the ticket.

The department acknowledged that it is nearly impossible to refuse Girl Scout cookies, as they are quite delicious, and applauds Officer Gardner for refusing the bribe.