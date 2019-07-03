Inmates acting as dog-cuddlers at Florida shelter during 4th of July fireworks

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Some dogs get scared during 4th of July fireworks displays, so this year dogs at one Florida shelter will have some visitors to keep them company during the big booms.

According to FOX 35, inmates will be comforting dogs in the shelter at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night.

The program works to help dogs inside the shelter, many of whom come from troubled backgrounds, get reacquainted with people before they are adopted.

“It helps them to prepare for when they find their forever home, to be rehabilitated and integrated into that,” Sheriff Ivey told FOX 35.

So, on Thursday, 15 inmates will be transported from the jail and to the county shelter to keep the dogs company, give them a special treat and have a story time in hopes of trying to help soothe their nerves.

“They’ll serve the dogs some sorbet. We have an ice cream maker here in the jail, we use inmate labor, and we give them to the dogs,” Sheriff Ivey reportedly said. “It’s healthy for them; it’s not regular ice cream, it’s for pets.”

The sheriff also said that the program benefits the inmates as well as the dogs as it helps the inmates learn to care for something and be compassionate.