Husband charged with murder of four people in Ohio killings

Posted 5:39 am, July 3, 2019, by

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Authorities have charged the husband of one of the victims with the slayings of four family members in an Ohio suburban community.

West Chester Township police said Tuesday that 37-year-old Gurpreet Singh has been arrested. He had called 911 on April 28 to say he found the four "on the ground and bleeding."

A coroner said a man and three women died from gunshot wounds to the head.

Members of a nearby Sikh temple said the four had worshipped there.

Such violent crime is rare in the township of some 62,000 people, roughly 20 miles north of Cincinnati.

Continuing coverage here.

Google Map for coordinates 39.332126 by -84.417267.

