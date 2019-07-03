Hot and humid for the 4th of July with chance for thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Much quieter tonight as fireworks displays are dry, and the winds are light too, which is great. Another hot and sultry night is in store.

A large portion of the country will be enduring oppressive humidity! Heat will definitely be the hot topic of the holiday week. Stay cool, hydrate, and load on the sunscreen!

Smaller coverage Thursday and Friday with higher coverage Saturday.

Here’s our latest 8-Day Forecast:

Here’s a temperature graph for the next 8 days. It is illustrative of the weekend cooler temps.

Expect that as we get deeper into summer, as per usual, temperatures tend to gravitate toward at least the lower 80s. We’re headed into the “Dog Days” of summer!

Since we’re expecting several days near 90°, it’s a prudent time to review some tips to “beat the heat”, as it were.

June’s rain stats are now in the books. Over 8″ of rain for the month… The 2nd wettest June in Cleveland in a decade! In June of 2015 we received 8.52″

Long range outlook for the next 2+ weeks still shows these systems going up and over the ridge in the central US. Frequent chances of rain/storms. Big difference seems to be storm systems are more likely to produce LOCALIZED storms vs large scale rain clusters that we’ve seen many times since early May.

Temperatures will be trending near/slightly below normal next week/through mid-month