× If you dress like a cow, you can get free food from Chik-fil-A on ‘Cow Appreciation Day’

Chik-fil-A is celebrating “Cow Appreciation Day” on July 9 by giving out free food. Yes, you read that right!

In order to get the goods though, you’ll have to come dressed in some kind of cow costume.

More than 2,400 stores across the country will be participating, including those right here in Ohio. The deal will last until 7pm.

So what do you think? Is the chicken worth mooing for?

