If you dress like a cow, you can get free food from Chik-fil-A on ‘Cow Appreciation Day’

Posted 7:48 pm, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 07:49PM, July 3, 2019

Courtesy of Getty Images

Chik-fil-A is celebrating “Cow Appreciation Day” on July 9 by giving out free food. Yes, you read that right!

In order to get the goods though, you’ll have to come dressed in some kind of cow costume.

More than 2,400 stores across the country will be participating, including those right here in Ohio. The deal will last until 7pm.

So what do you think? Is the chicken worth mooing for?

To learn more, CLICK HERE.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.