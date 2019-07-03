Fox Recipe Box: Strawberry-Feta Quinoa Salad

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s a light, summer salad that is packed with protein and flavor. Stefanie Paganini stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning to show viewers how to make her Strawberry-Feta Quinoa Salad.

Paganini is a culinary instructor at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking in Chesterland.

In just a few weeks, the International Culinary Arts and Sciences Institute will be hosting an event called “Taste of ICASI” which helps fund scholarships and the student library. It’s on July 20th from noon – 4 p.m.

Click here to learn more about “Taste of ICASI.”

Strawberry-Feta Quinoa Salad

Serves 8

Ingredients:

2 cups quinoa

2 ½ cups water

2 cups strawberries, hulled, quartered

1 cup spinach, chiffonade

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Boil water and add quinoa. Allow to cook until quinoa is al dente. Drain any excess water. Cool quinoa. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl and toss with dressing.

Strawberry Dressing

Ingredients:

1/4 cup strawberry jam

1/4 cup Balsamic Vinegar

1/2 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

4 cloves garlic, roasted, minced

Salt and Pepper to taste

Instructions:

Place all ingredients in a blender to combine. Adjust to taste. Toss with quinoa salad.