Former Chardon Supt. Joseph Bergant II passes away

CHARDON, Ohio — For Chardon Schools Supt. Joseph Bergant II has passed away.

The district confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon.

A statement sent to district staff said:

“I am very sorry to share the sad news that former Superintendent of Chardon Schools, Joseph Bergant, passed away yesterday evening at approximately 6:30 PM. Joe was such a wonderful man and an inspiration to me as we often shared our school leadership journey and experiences over the years. He provided unwavering leadership and support to Chardon Schools and our broader school community in a most challenging time of need following an unthinkable tragedy. His family was with him when he passed. Please keep all of them in your thoughts and prayers in this difficult time.”

A cause of death has not been released.

Bergant was superintendent of the district at the time of the Chardon High School shooting in February 2012. Three teens were killed and three others were wounded.

He retired in 2013, staying an extra year to help the district continue to cope with the shooting.

At the time, he said: “I just couldn’t leave them behind. I made the decision along with my wife and a few other people that I respect to stay another year.”

