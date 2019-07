CHARDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A FedEx truck rolled over in Chardon Township on Wednesday, causing injury to the driver.

According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at Kirtland-Chardon Road and Wisner Road.

The driver suffered an injury to his head.

The hazmat team was called in to clean up leaking fuel.

