Facebook, Instagram experiencing sporadic outages impacting Northeast Ohio region

CLEVELAND — Facebook and Instagram appear to not be working properly.

According to DownDetector, the issues are impacting certain regions across the globe, including the greater Cleveland area.

The Facebook issue appears to be specific to certain features.

Fox 8’s digital team reports that specific posts or photos are failing to show up or load. Our team has witnessed intermittent issues with pages loading as well.

