Evening crying can help you lose weight, new study says

LOS ALTOS, Calif. — For decades researchers have argued releasing your emotions, sometimes in the form of crying, is essential for keeping your mental health strong. Now, a new study suggests that an evening cry can also help you lose weight.

According to a study conducted by Dr. Aaron Neufeld of the Los Altos Optometric Group and published in AsiaOne, crying between 7 to 10 p.m. every day can help you achieve your weight loss goals.

The study states that emotional crying helps weight loss because it is linked to hormones that heighten the cortisol level, which is induced when you have bottled up emotions.

It also highlights the three types of tears — the basal tears, which keep our eyes moist; reflex tears which are caused by the environment stressors such as smoke; and psychic tears which are associated with emotions.

The study cites that only psychic tears can help you lose weight because releasing those type of tears prompts an excretory process that removes toxic substances from the body that build up during times of emotional stress.

Thus, in response to this particular excretory process, the body reportedly can’t store more fat since your body released the stressful hormones through crying.

Researchers reiterate that only tears that were triggered by real emotions will stimulate this process. They also advise shedding your tears from 7 to 10 p.m., recommending you either binge-watch sad movies or discuss broken relationships during this time period.

