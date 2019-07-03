Eight people indicted for conspiracy to sell heroin and cocaine in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio – Eight people were indicted in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to sell large amounts of heroin and cocaine in Sandusky.

Named in the 17-count indictment are: Siron Mills, 41; Patrick Brown, 38; Daryl Castile, 48; Timothy Johnson, 40; Jon Lippert, 38; Darrius Martin, 26, and Eugene Nicholson, 49, all of Sandusky, as well as Gregory Boswell, 44, of Cleveland.

All eight defendants are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

According to the indictment, the suspects used several residences and vehicles in Sandusky and Cleveland to store, package and distribute narcotics in the Sandusky area.

Four firearms, ammunition and nearly $40,000 in cash were seized as part of the investigation.

“These defendants were part of a group that brought deadly heroin and cocaine into Sandusky,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. “These arrests have helped make our community safer.”