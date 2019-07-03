Dig This: AJ says it’s time to harvest and trim your hanging baskets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's July, and with the recent rains and hot, humid weather, your garden should be exploding.

AJ Petitti from Petitti Garden Centers stopped by the FOX 8 Garden to talk with FOX 8's Scott Sabol about harvesting. He also shared some tips to keep your annuals looking great.

Garden Advice:

Be sure to continually harvest herbs to ensure sure they stay in production mode and don’t flower or set seed (which tells the plant to shut down for the season).

Continue fertilizing veggies with Garden-tone (Tomato-tone for tomatoes) as directed on the packaging to restore nutrients that may have been flushed out of the soil due to heavy spring rains.

Spray any squash plants (zucchini, cucumber, etc.) with Copper Fungicide to stay ahead of powdery mildew and other fungal infections that are inevitable this season due to the heavy rains.

Not sure if your carrots are ready? Move the top layer of soil and inspect the top of the carrot. When the diameter is to your liking, pull it from the ground. The more time in the ground, the larger the diameter and the longer the length of the carrot, depending on variety.

4th of July Color:

“Sunfinity” plants are blooming now and, unlike traditional sunflower plants, they’ll produce all season long and well into the fall.

Hanging Baskets filled with red, white, and blue Supertunias are an easy way to add instant color to your patio celebrations.

Blue Angelonia make for a great upright “thrillers” in mixed container with other red & white annual flowers.