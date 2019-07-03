David’s Red, White & Blue Pasta
David’s Red, White & Blue Pasta Salad
½ c. Extra virgin olive oil
1/3 c. Red wine vinegar
1 small shallot minced
½ tsp dried oregano
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp red pepper flakes
1 lb pasta
8 oz. Crumbled feta cheese (Greek crumbles best)
¾ c. Hot and sweet red peppers chopped (look like mushroom caps)
½ c. Pitted and rough chopped kalamata olives (or what you like)
¼ c. Dried tomatoes chopped
¼ c. Italian parsley chopped
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta according to package instructions. Before you drain the pasta, save a cup of the pasta water and set aside. Drain pasta, rinse, and place in a large bowl.
While pasta is cooking, whisk together first six ingredients in a medium bowl and set aside.
Add feta, red sweet peppers, olives, dried tomatoes, and Italian parsley to pasta bowl. Toss with oil and vinegar mixture.
Enjoy!