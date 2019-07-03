× David’s Red, White & Blue Pasta

David’s Red, White & Blue Pasta Salad

½ c. Extra virgin olive oil

1/3 c. Red wine vinegar

1 small shallot minced

½ tsp dried oregano

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp red pepper flakes

1 lb pasta

8 oz. Crumbled feta cheese (Greek crumbles best)

¾ c. Hot and sweet red peppers chopped (look like mushroom caps)

½ c. Pitted and rough chopped kalamata olives (or what you like)

¼ c. Dried tomatoes chopped

¼ c. Italian parsley chopped

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta according to package instructions. Before you drain the pasta, save a cup of the pasta water and set aside. Drain pasta, rinse, and place in a large bowl.

While pasta is cooking, whisk together first six ingredients in a medium bowl and set aside.

Add feta, red sweet peppers, olives, dried tomatoes, and Italian parsley to pasta bowl. Toss with oil and vinegar mixture.

Enjoy!