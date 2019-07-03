Cleveland’s time to shine: All-Star payoff expected to last years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - All-Star Week is about to begin and the city of Cleveland is counting on the buzz to last far beyond the five day event.

$65 million dollars in added revenue is expected to be the payout for all that's been invested to bring the Midsummer Classic to Cleveland.

"Outside dollars being spent in Cleveland that otherwise wouldn't have been spent from visitors, production value, from sponsors, all these things that come in from the outside," explains David Gilbert, President and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

On top of that, consider the goodwill a good time in Cleveland will spread.

Gilbert points out, "You have so many celebrities who are here, their social media networks, we certainly try to do everything we can to make sure that it's not only the game and the activities that are being covered, but that Cleveland is being spotlighted as well."

Curtis Danburg, Senior Director of Communications for the Cleveland Indians says, they are ready to host the All-Stars.

Tickets are at a premium for the game on Tuesday, but entrance to the MLB Play Ball Park is free and tickets for the indoor events can be purchased for as little as $5.

Also, the prelude to the big event, Tuesday afternoon's All-Star parade won't cost you a dime.

"Get up and close with the best baseball players in the world. It's going to start at the Hilton, through Play Ball Park on Lakeside, take a right on East 9th, all the way to Progressive Field. So be on the parade route by 12:15 at the latest. The parade will start at 12:30."

All Star weekend is the first in a string of high profile sporting events Cleveland will host. Next up is the NFL Draft in 2021, the NBA All Star game in 2022 and the NCAA Women's Final Four in 2024.

Gilbert knows the spotlight is on the city right now.

"Our job is to make sure it is great and do some things above and beyond because other people are going to be watching. We're going to have people from the NFL that are going to be in that weekend watching what happens. We're going to be meeting with them and they'll have a lot of questions about what went on, how it went on, how that translates into hosting the draft here in two years."

