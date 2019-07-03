Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver that struck pedestrian

CLEVELAND — Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run.

Cleveland police say the suspect, who was driving a white Chevrolet Corvette, struck a 41-year-old pedestrian who was crossing the street at 2309 St. Clair Avenue on June 9 at approximately 3 a.m.

The Corvette then continued traveling eastbound on St. Clair.

The victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was treated and released.

The suspect’s age, gender and race are unknown.

However, police believe the Corvette should have heavy front end damage, hood, windshield and roof damage.

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle should contact Crimestoppers or the Cleveland Division of Police Hit-Skip Unit at (216) 623-5191.