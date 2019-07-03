City of Cleveland employee pleads guilty to extortion charges, accepting bribes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A City of Cleveland employee has pleaded guilty to charges related to extortion, accepting bribes and other crimes.

Khalil Ewais, 44, pleaded guilty to charges including Hobbs Act extortion, bribery, federal program theft, making false statements and filing false tax returns.

He is scheduled to be sentenced October 16.

His brother Abdeljawad Ewais, of Cleveland, is charged with filing false tax returns and is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on July 8.

The charges relate to using his position with the city to benefit his business and his family's businesses.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development – Office of Inspector General and the Cleveland Division of Police.

Continuing coverage here.