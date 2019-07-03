Cell phone video captures moments when officers opened fire on car at Elyria gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: Some people may find the video disturbing.

ELYRIA, Ohio - A cell phone video captured the tense moments before and during a shooting involving officers at an Elyria gas station Tuesday.

This was at the Marathon Gas Station on East Ave. just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Lorain County Sheriff, the Elyria Police Department was investigating a report of a shooting at an apartment on Park Meadow Lane.

The vehicle description matched that of a dark Chevy Impala, according to a press release.

Elyria officers initiated a traffic stop.

Video taken from a cellphone shows the officers ordering the people in the car to come out of the vehicle with their hands up, and the people in the car not complying for several minutes.

Police say the occupants were moving around inside the vehicle.

According to the Lorain County Sheriff, when the right rear door of the vehicle opened, a person in the vehicle had a gun pointed at officers.

The sheriff reports that's when officers opened fire.

The press release from the Lorain County Sheriff's Office does not say how many people were in the vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, the people in the car, who are not being identified, were injured.

They were treated at the scene and transported to University Hospital in Elyria and Mercy Hospital in Lorain.

There is no word on their condition.

The officers were not hurt.

The Lorain Police Department and the Lorain County sheriff are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Continuing coverage here.